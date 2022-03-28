New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.45 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of APA worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of APA by 402.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,560.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $41.53 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

