New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of First American Financial worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

