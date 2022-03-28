New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $298.20 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

