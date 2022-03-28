New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Concentrix worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $195.39 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

