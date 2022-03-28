New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ITT worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ITT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

