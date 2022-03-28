New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Regency Centers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

