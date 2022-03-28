New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,478 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $89.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.