New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

