New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

LUMN opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

