New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,989 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

UHS stock opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

