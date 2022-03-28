Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 68.4% in March

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCAC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

