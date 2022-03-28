Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at UBS Group

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.10 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

NCMGF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 114,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,525. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

