Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 4.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 22,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 417,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.