NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $303.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00273210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

