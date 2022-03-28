NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Buys $133,983.25 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexImmune alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08.

NEXI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 801,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexImmune by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.