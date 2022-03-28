NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $71,376.08 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig bought 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 801,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexImmune by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
