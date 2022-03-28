NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,412.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.04 or 0.00782574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00203401 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00020968 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

