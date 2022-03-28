NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.85% and a negative net margin of 125.62%.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

