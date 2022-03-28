Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Purchases 1,112,094 Shares

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,112,094 shares of Nico Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$979,754.81 ($725,744.31).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 718,330 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,352.59 ($384,705.62).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 693,064 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$440,095.64 ($325,996.77).

On Thursday, March 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,862,619 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,078,939.30).

On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 356,323 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,609.95 ($171,562.93).

