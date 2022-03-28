Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of NPSGY remained flat at $$3.23 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.
