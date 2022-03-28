Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NPSGY remained flat at $$3.23 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass (Get Rating)

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.