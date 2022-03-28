Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.