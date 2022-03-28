Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NMR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

