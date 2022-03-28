Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

