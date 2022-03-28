NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target Increased to €36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $$38.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

