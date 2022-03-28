North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.03 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

