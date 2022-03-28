Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NECB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

