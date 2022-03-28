Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NPI stock opened at C$40.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

