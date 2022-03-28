Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
NPI stock opened at C$40.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
