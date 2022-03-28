NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Up 9.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

