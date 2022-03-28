NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.29 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, NULS has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $12.29 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.72 or 0.07124844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,441.82 or 0.99835788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

