Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded down C$2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 545,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,194. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.36. The company has a market cap of C$73.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

