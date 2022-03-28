NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

