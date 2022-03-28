Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
