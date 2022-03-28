Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

