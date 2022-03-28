NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 208.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 431.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $276.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

