O3Swap (O3) Tops One Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

