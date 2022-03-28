Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OACB opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

