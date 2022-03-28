Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 444,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

