Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,716.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

