Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.78).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.92. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,100.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

