Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 4.65.
In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
