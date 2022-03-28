Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

