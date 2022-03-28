Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $7.65 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $695,824.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.