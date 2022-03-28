ODIN PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $3,479.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

