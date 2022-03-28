Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,049,931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.45% of Oil States International worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OIS traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $6.88. 892,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,913. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

