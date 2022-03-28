Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.90 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $696.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00278654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,331 coins and its circulating supply is 563,015 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

