Onooks Achieves Market Cap of $10.65 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $318,654.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Onooks has traded up 84.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

