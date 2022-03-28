Opacity Price Up 53.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Opacity has a market cap of $17.78 million and $371,362.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

