Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:OPWEF remained flat at $$0.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
