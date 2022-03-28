Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.90.

NYSE:FDS opened at $414.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

