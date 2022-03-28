OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,106.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $572,199.96 and $102,106.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

