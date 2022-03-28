Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,984.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $829,120.51 and approximately $73,984.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

